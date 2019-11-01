|
Janet F. Grand-Jean
Naples, FL - Janet F. Grand-Jean, 88, passed away on Sunday, October 27, in Naples, FL. She was born on October 4, 1931 in New Brunswick, and resided in Edison for 85 years before moving to Naples, FL in 2016.
Janet was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was born in New Brunswick and graduated from New Brunswick High School. Prior to starting her family, she worked at Motor Machine in Edison for several years. In 1954 she married Robert E. Grand-Jean, to whom she was married to for 59 loving years. Janet was an avid member of the Edison Garden Club for more than 50 years. She was passionate about her gardening and baking for family and those she loved. Spending time surrounded by family and friends brought her much joy.
Janet was predeceased by her husband, Robert E. Grand-Jean in 2013; her sisters, Amelia Stryker & Olga Voorhees; and her parents, Anna & Herman Frey. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Daugherty and her husband Brian; her son, Bruce Grand-Jean and his wife Cecilia; grandchildren, Kristin Giovannone and her husband Christopher, and Jamie Daugherty; great-grandchildren, Christopher Jr., Audrianna, and Olivia Giovannone; along with many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from
4-8PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 10:30AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. James Church Cemetery, Woodbridge Avenue, Edison. In lieu of flowers, donations in Janet's memory can be made to the at
