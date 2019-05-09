|
|
Janet Fritz
Carteret - Janet Fritz, 79 of Carteret passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Haven Hospice at John F. Kennedy Medical Center.
Born in Newark, Janet resided in Hillside for 20 years and most recently Carteret for the last 45 years. She graduated from Rutgers University followed by Kean and Seton Hall Universities, achieving her Masters in Education degree. Janet went on to become an educator within the Passaic School System until retiring. She was a member of St. Joseph R.C. Church in Carteret and was a member of the Civil Air Patrol, a member of the Willie Nelson fan club, a Mrs. New Jersey Contestant and earlier in life, a professional dancer.
Janet was predeceased by her husband, Stephen Fritz in 2008. Surviving are her son, Michael Fritz and his wife Kim along with her sister, Marie Costa.
Funeral services will begin at 9am on Friday, May 10, 2019 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by a 9:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph R.C. Church in Carteret. Entombment will follow at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens in Woodbridge.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 9, 2019