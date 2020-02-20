Services
M.J. Murphy Funeral Home
616 Ridge Road
Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852
(732) 329-2000
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Barnabas Episcopal Church
Monmouth Junction, NJ
Janet G. Wood

Janet G. Wood Obituary
Janet G. Wood

Janet G. Wood passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020.

Born Summit, NJ in 1930 to Phillip and Caroline Goodwin. Married in 1950 to Robert Wood.

Worked for the Elizabeth Public Library, Springfield NJ school system, Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Springfield, Lamp Specialties, Inc. and Prudential Insurance Company. After retirement, taught bridge for the South Brunswick Senior Center, the Monroe Township Senior Center and the Monroe Township Community Education Program.

Remaining Family - Son Mark Wood and his wife Elaine, daughter Laura Dorsay and her husband Chris and grandchildren Sarah, Ryan and Tommy Dorsay.

Memorial service will be held at 10:00 am February, 29, 2020 at Saint Barnabas Episcopal Church, Monmouth Junction, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
