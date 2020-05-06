Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
424 East Ave
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
(732) 826-0358
Janet H. Polk

Janet H. Polk Obituary
Janet H. Polk

Perth Amboy - Janet H. Polk, 86, of Perth Amboy, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at JFK Medical Center, Edison. Born in Great Meadows, she was a resident of Perth Amboy for 70 years.

Janet was a Bookkeeper for various automobile dealerships in the local area and a member of Good Shepherd Parish of Holy Rosary Church and a former member of Holy Spirit Church. She graduated Perth Amboy High School in 1951 and was an avid bingo player. She also enjoyed music, gardening and cooking.

Janet was predeceased by her husband, George in 2006.

Janet is survived by her son, Michael Polk and Fiancé Lisa McLean; a daughter, Mary F. Polk; a sister, Frances Rice; and several nieces, and great nieces, and great nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis all services will be private. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 424 East Ave., Perth Amboy.

To send a message of condolence please visit our website at: www.flynnfuneral.com .
Published in Home News Tribune from May 6 to May 8, 2020
