1/
Janet J. (Megyesi) Balka
Janet J. (Megyesi) Balka

Edison - Mrs. Janet J. (Megyesi) Balka, 85, passed away Saturday evening, July 25, 2020 at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick. She was born and raised in Carteret, NJ and moved to Edison in 1956.

Janet was a lifelong member of the Magyar Reformed Church, in New Brunswick.

Mrs. Balka was predeceased by her parents William and Julia (Timari) Megyesi, her brother Geza Megyesi, and her sons Nicholas Balka, (1956), and William Balka,(1989).

A loving wife, mother and grandmother, who doted on her family, she is survived by her beloved husband, of 65 years, Nicholas Balka, of Edison, her loving sons and daughters-in-law, Brian and Christine Balka, of Edison and their children Elisa, Michael and Dylan and Dennis and Teresa Balka, of Edison, and their children Dennis and Dina and her cherished great grandson Landon Balka.

Family and friends may visit at the Gowen Funeral Home, 239 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 4 - 8 pm. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11 am at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Van Liew Cemetery, North Brunswick, NJ.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gowen Funeral Home - New Brunswick
239 Livingston Ave
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 249-6120
