|
|
Janet L. Whiting
Dunellen - Janet L. Laggren Whiting, 91, died Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Care One at Somerset Valley, Bound Brook. She was born in Elizabeth and resided in Westfield and Green Brook before set-tling in Dunellen 20 years ago to be closer to family. She was a graduate of Trenton State Teachers College (now The College of New Jersey) and received her master's degree in speech therapy from Kean University. Mrs. Whiting worked as a speech therapist in the Bridgewater-Raritan School District for 25 years before retiring in 1988, but her first, and favorite, job was being a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Dunellen, and later the Bound Brook Presbyterian Church.
Always a warm and giving person who treated everyone like family, "Gran" will be fondly re-membered by the countless friends, acquaintances, and strays that found their way to her home.
Janet is survived by two daughters; Pam Whiting of San Diego, CA, and Judi Schleppenbach of Dunellen, with whom she resided; a son, Jeff Whiting (Beth) of Somerset; and four grandchil-dren, Rafe (Pam), John, James (Judi), and Madison (Jeff).
Private arrangements are in the care of The Mundy Funeral Home, Dunellen. A Memorial for Mrs. Whiting will be planned at a future date. To send condolences please go to mundyfh.com.
Published in Courier News from May 8 to May 10, 2020