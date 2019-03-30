|
|
Janet Lomonico
Cream Ridge - Janet Lomonico, 68, of Cream Ridge, passed away after a 7 month battle with pancreatic cancer on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at home.
Born in New Brunswick, NJ, she grew up in Bound Brook prior to residing in Nutley for many years. Janet retired as a Teacher with Edison Township Schools where she spent many years. She also received the Teacher of the Year award. Janet most recently worked as an Adjunct Professor at The College of New Jersey where she is listed on the Health and Exercise Science Wall of Fame.
Janet loved to travel with her husband and most of all, she cherished the times she spent with her best friend and daughter, Bethany and her adoring grandchildren, Ashlyn and Brenton.
Predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Genevieve Helfin and her son, Gregory Grasso; she is survived by her devoted daughter, Bethany Philhower; her loving husband, Philip Lomonico; her grandchildren, Ashlyn and Brenton Philhower; her step-children, Damien and Keith Lomonico and Katrina Morris; her siblings, Nancy Stys, Martina Biondo, and Joseph Helfin; and her many nieces and nephews.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Ewing Crematory, 78 Scotch Road, Ewing, NJ 08648.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Janet's memory to Planned Parenthood or Princeton House by visiting In Memory Of at inmemof.org.
www.saulfuneralhomes.com
Published in Courier News on Mar. 30, 2019