Services
Costello-Koyen Funeral Home
399 Avenel Street at Minna Ave.
Avenel, NJ 07001
732-636-2275
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Janet M. Peterson Obituary
Janet M. Peterson

Avenel - Janet M. Peterson passed away at her home on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. She was 62 years old.

She was born in New Brunswick and resided in Edison before moving to the Avenel section of Woodbridge Township 2 years ago.

Miss Peterson was employed by The New Jersey Division of Motor Vehicles, Edison.

She was predeceased by her parents John and Dorothy Peterson of New Brunswick, NJ.

Surviving are her partner, Gary Shaffer; daughters, Amanda Asseng and her husband, Patrick, of South Amboy and Dawn Carrano and her husband, Tony, of Clark; sisters, Patricia Peterson-Calogero of Monroe and Karen Langer of Monroe; brother, Edwin Peterson, of Morris Plains; and grandchildren, Patrick, Jr., Paityn, Noah, Anthony and Joseph; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10:00 at Costello-Koyen Funeral Home (costello-koyen.com), 399 Avenel Street, Avenel. Visitation for family and friends will be on Monday evening from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers contributions to Woodbridge Animal Group, P.O. Box 133, Sewaren, NJ 07077 in Janet's memory would be greatly appreciated by her family.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
