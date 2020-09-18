1/
Janet Marie (Nee: Clement) Stackewicz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Marie (nee: Clement) Stackewicz

Tobyhanna - Janet Marie (nee: Clement) Stackewicz, 63, of Tobyhanna PA, passed peacefully, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono, in East Stroudsburg, PA, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

She was born in Perth Amboy, NJ and was formerly of Fords and Atlantic City, NJ, she had resided in Tobyhanna, PA for the last 25 years.

She was a graduate of Woodbridge High School, with the class of '74.

She was a former restaurant manager and waitress for Vinny's Super Hero Restaurant in Tobyhanna for many years. Prior to that, she had been a cocktail waitress at Resorts International in Atlantic City, from 1978 until 1980.

She was a former communicant of Our Lady of Peace Church in Fords and St. Ann's Church in Tobyhanna.

Janet leaves behind, her beloved son, James Anthony Stackewicz and his wife Tiffanne, of Pocono Summit, PA, her beloved daughter, Shelley Ann Stackewicz of Dunmore, PA, her two dear grandchildren, Allison and Alexander, and her brother, Dennis James Clement and his wife Janice of Tennessee.

Visitation will be on Monday morning only, September 21, 2020, from 9 am to 10 am, at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave. Fords, NJ 08863. Funeral services will follow at 10 a.m. from the funeral home, followed by a 10:30 a.m. Funeral Liturgy at Our Lady of Peace Church in Fords, entombment will follow in St Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Janet's memory to: The American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.

For directions or to send condolences visit flynnfuneral.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Flynn & Son Funeral Home - Fords
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Flynn & Son Funeral Home - Fords
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Liturgy
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flynn & Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Flynn & Son Funeral Home - Fords

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved