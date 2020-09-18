Janet Marie (nee: Clement) Stackewicz
Tobyhanna - Janet Marie (nee: Clement) Stackewicz, 63, of Tobyhanna PA, passed peacefully, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono, in East Stroudsburg, PA, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
She was born in Perth Amboy, NJ and was formerly of Fords and Atlantic City, NJ, she had resided in Tobyhanna, PA for the last 25 years.
She was a graduate of Woodbridge High School, with the class of '74.
She was a former restaurant manager and waitress for Vinny's Super Hero Restaurant in Tobyhanna for many years. Prior to that, she had been a cocktail waitress at Resorts International in Atlantic City, from 1978 until 1980.
She was a former communicant of Our Lady of Peace Church in Fords and St. Ann's Church in Tobyhanna.
Janet leaves behind, her beloved son, James Anthony Stackewicz and his wife Tiffanne, of Pocono Summit, PA, her beloved daughter, Shelley Ann Stackewicz of Dunmore, PA, her two dear grandchildren, Allison and Alexander, and her brother, Dennis James Clement and his wife Janice of Tennessee.
Visitation will be on Monday morning only, September 21, 2020, from 9 am to 10 am, at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave. Fords, NJ 08863. Funeral services will follow at 10 a.m. from the funeral home, followed by a 10:30 a.m. Funeral Liturgy at Our Lady of Peace Church in Fords, entombment will follow in St Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Janet's memory to: The American Cancer Society
.