Janet RatajczakCream Ridge - Janet J. Ratajczak, 76, of Cream Ridge passed away on July 30th at her home.A celebration of life will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Thursday, August 6th at Spotswood Funeral Home , 475 Main Street, Spotswood. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 7th from the Funeral Home followed by interment at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.Please visit www.spotswoodfh.com for more details and to leave a message of condolence for the family.