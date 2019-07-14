|
|
Janet Stewart Pacetti
Edison - Janet Stewart Pacetti passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Jan was predeceased by her beloved husband of 64 years, Edward L. Pacetti, who died in 2017. She is survived by her son, Jim and his wife, Theresa; and her grandsons, Jack and Jimmy.
A visitation will be at Memorial Funeral Home, 155 South Ave., Fanwood on Tuesday, July 16th, from 5 PM to 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jan's memory to the (). For the complete obituary, please visit www.fanwoodmemorial.com.
Published in Courier News on July 14, 2019