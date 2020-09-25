Janette Grundon
Green Brook - Janette Grundon, 88, of Green Brook, NJ, died on September 17, 2020 at the home of her daughter Barbara Smith with her family by her side.
Janette was born in Newark NJ to Fritz and Louise Schliesser on August 8, 1932. She grew up in Lyndhurst NJ and graduated from Lyndhurst High School. In 1953, she graduated from Mountainside Hospital School of Nursing. She began her nursing career in Miami Florida.
She returned to Mountainside Hospital in 1956 when she married the boy next door William (Bill) Grundon. Janette, Bill and daughters moved to Green Brook in 1967 to the home she loved on Maxal Street. In 1971 she began working at Muhlenberg Hospital as a floor nurse. In 1983 she joined the Home Care department and became a Hospice nurse, her true passion until her retirement in 2010. She always believed "Nursing is the best profession there is".
Janette was a member of The Church of the Holy Cross in North Plainfield where she was an integral part of the church family. She taught Sunday School, helped with rummage sales, outreach to the Seaman's Institute (lots and lots of knitting), and served on Vestry.In recent years, until 2018, Janette was a member of the Altar Guild, was a Eucharistic Minister, volunteered at Grace's Kitchen and worked in the church's Thrift Shop.
An avid reader, when hurricanes or blizzards were forecast, and others were rushing to purchase emergency supplies, Jannette would use the time at the library, stocking up on books to get her through the storm.
Janette was always the calm in a storm and the neighborhood nurse who everyone went to when they were sick. Keeping in touch with others, sending cards and writing letters were a priority in her life. All who knew Janette valued her love of family, life-long loyalty to friends, and compassion in the way she treated others. She was the rock who friends and family leaned on in times of trouble.
Janette was preceded in death by her husband William T. Grundon and her sister Doris T. Gallagher.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda Thompson (Mark Thompson), Barbara Smith (Bill Smith), her grandchildren Alyssa Thompson, Gregory Thompson (Lindsay Thompson), Will Smith, Katie Smith and great-grandson Liam David Thompson. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Fred Gallagher, Patricia Brewer, Kenneth Gallagher, Sandra MacFarlane and Kurt Heinz.
Jannette's family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Janette's caregivers, Naira and Lourdes, and to the Center for Hope Hospice who provided compassionate care to our mother during this last year.
A memorial visitation will take place on Friday, October 2nd, from 3-6PM at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave, Dunellen. For more info please visit www.sheenanfh.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her name to The Church of the Holy Cross, North Plainfield NJ orthe Center for Hope Hospice,1900 Raritan Road in Scotch Plains, NJ 07076.