Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
(732) 541-5715
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Greenwood Cemetery
Tuckerton, NJ
Janice A. Clark

Janice A. Clark Obituary
Janice A. Clark

Carteret - Janice A. Clark 99, of Carteret, died on Friday, May 24, 2019. She was born in Tuckerton, NJ and lived in Carteret since 1953. Janice was a member of the Carteret Community Seniors, the Carteret Republican Club and the Foresters of America Ladies Auxiliary.

She was predeceased by her husband, Irvin (Bud) Clark. Janice is survived by her two sons, Burton Clark and Glenn Clark; her 9 grandchildren; her 17 great grandchildren and her 3 great-great grandchildren.

Friends are invited to pay their respects to the family on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 9 AM to 10 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Tuckerton.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 28, 2019
