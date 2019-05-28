|
|
Janice A. Clark
Carteret - Janice A. Clark 99, of Carteret, died on Friday, May 24, 2019. She was born in Tuckerton, NJ and lived in Carteret since 1953. Janice was a member of the Carteret Community Seniors, the Carteret Republican Club and the Foresters of America Ladies Auxiliary.
She was predeceased by her husband, Irvin (Bud) Clark. Janice is survived by her two sons, Burton Clark and Glenn Clark; her 9 grandchildren; her 17 great grandchildren and her 3 great-great grandchildren.
Friends are invited to pay their respects to the family on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 9 AM to 10 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Tuckerton.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 28, 2019