Judkins Colonial Home
428 West 4th Street
Plainfield, NJ 07060
(908) 756-4429
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Missionary Baptist Church
Plainfield, NJ
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Missionary Baptist Church
Plainfield, NJ
Janice E. Ferguson Obituary
Janice E. Ferguson

Plainfield - Janice E. Ferguson transitioned this life 8/20/2019 in Edison, NJ. A lifelong resident of Plainfield she was employed as an analyst for Lyons VA Hospital, and a key Punch operator for Bell Labs. Mrs. Ferguson was a devoted member of the Trinity Missionary Baptist Church in Plainfield for 30 years.

Surviving are her husband of 59 yrs, Roosevelt Ferguson, sons Eric Ferguson and Kyle Cassett, daughters Kyrstal Vickers(Harold), Karen Ferguson, Kendall Love(William), 9 grandchildren, 6 Gr, grandchildren, sister Audrey McCourty and a host of loving relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Tuesday 11AM at the Trinity Missionary Baptist Church in Plainfield, Visitation will be held Tuesday 10-11AM at the church. Arrangements by Judkins.
Published in Courier News on Aug. 25, 2019
