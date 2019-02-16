|
Janice Foley
Belle Mead - Janice Kay Foley of Belle Mead, NJ passed away peacefully on February 6 after a six-month struggle with cancer.
Ms Foley was a graduate of Douglass College in New Brunswick, having earned Master's Degrees in Library Science and Social Work. She began her career working in the adolescent unit in Trenton Psychiatric Hospital, and was employed as a Supervising Medical Review Analyst in the Department of Human Services before her retirement in November 2016.
Ms. Foley's life was full of music. While at Douglass College, she was in the Voorhees Choir, the Rutgers University Choir, the Rutgers Queens Chorale, and the Kirkpatrick Chapel Choir. Later on she also became active with Sweet Adelines, as well as Cantabile Chamber Chorale, with whom she sang for 32 years.
Jan was a member of Central New Jersey Mensa for over 30 years, having served on the Executive Board and as a coordinator of speakers for the group's yearly convention.
She will be deeply missed by her numerous friends.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 16, 2019