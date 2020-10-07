1/1
Janice Jean Gowen

South River - Janice Jean Gowen, age 76 of South River passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Somerset Woods Nursing Center. Born in New Brunswick she was a longtime South River resident. Before her retirement she was employed in the Fraud Department for Wells Fargo in North Brunswick for more than 20 years. She was a communicant of Corpus Christi RC Church in South River. Janice enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. She was a loving, selfless and generous grandmother, mother and daughter. She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was predeceased by her loving mother and father. She is survived by her daughter Lisa Leili, her husband Mark and granddaughter Autumn of Peapack, NJ and her son David Gowen, his wife April and granddaughters Gabrielle and Piper of Haymarket, VA, her ex-husband Gerald Gowen and many cousins.

Funeral services will be held 9:30am Monday, October 12, 2020 from the Maliszewski Funeral Home, 218 Whitehead Ave, South River with a 10am Mass at Corpus Christi RC Church in South River. Entombment will follow at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens in Woodbridge.

Calling hours at the funeral home will be Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 3pm to 5pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Janice's name to the Make-A-Wish Foundation at www.wish.org or to St Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, please note that a maximum of 50 visitors will be allowed inside the funeral home at once and masks must be worn at all times. Letters of condolence, directions and complete arrangements can be found at www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com.




Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
