Janice Jeanette (Mendez) Cooper
East Brunswick - Janice Jeanette (Mendez) Cooper passed away in East Brunswick, New Jersey, on March 2, 2020, at the age of 47, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by the love of her family and friends.
Born in 1972, in East Brunswick, she was raised by her loving parents, Jeffery and Barbara Mendez, along with her brother, Scott. She attended Monmouth University and graduated in 1998. Shortly after, Janice became a proud kindergarten teacher at G. Austin Schoenly School, part of the Spotswood School District, where she worked for over 15 years. She married her husband Bill in 2003, relocated to Eatontown, and they were thrilled to welcome twins to the family in 2005.
Janice was passionate about early childhood education. She was an active member of her local teaching community, challenging traditional teaching methods and advocating for her fellow educators. Her students were inspired by her positive and nurturing attitude, innovative teaching skills, and fun-loving spirit. They will always remember her unique ability to illuminate their strengths.
Janice's greatest role in life was being a mother to Kaylee and Justin, whom she affectionately called her "twinkies". She treasured her time spent with her children and was dedicated to providing them with the best education, opportunities and experiences possible.
She will be truly missed by her students, family and life-long friends. She has left an indelible mark on all the lives she touched.
She is predeceased by her grandparents, William & Jeanette Papp and John & Irene Mendez; father-in-law, William Cooper, and beloved uncles, David and Bill Papp.
Surviving are her husband, Bill, and their children, Kaylee and Justin; parents, Jeffery and Barbara Mendez; brother, Scott Mendez and his wife, Jill; sister-in-law, Christine Conover and her husband, Ryan; sister-in-law, Stefanie Cooper and her partner, Lynn; mother-in-law, MaryAnn Cooper, five nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and a dog, Rey.
Visitation will take place Friday, March 6, 2020, from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 7th at 11:00 am, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick. For directions please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020