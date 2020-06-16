Janice Neatch-Hand



Edison - Janice Neatch-Hand, 64, of Edison, passed away Monday June 8, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick. Daughter of the late John and Gertrude Neatch.



She is survived by her daughter, Janette (Regina) of Marlton, NJ ; her companion of nearly 25 years, Brian Mooney, of Edison, NJ; and her sisters, Jeanette Schultz, Lynda Hacking and Michelle Bruno.



She was retired, after a life working in both medical and sales professions. Janice loved spending time at the beach and taking care of her pets.



Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial gathering on Friday June 19th from 5-7PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison. Cremation private. For anyone who would like to make a donation in Janice's memory, please consider the NJ Sharing Network, attn: Foundation, 691 Central Avenue, New Providence, NJ 07974.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store