Resources
Janie Marie Ostek Obituary
Janie Marie Ostek

Baycliff, TX - Janie Marie Ostek, 38, of Baycliff, Texas, formerly of Perth Amboy, passed away on Wednesday, April 17th at her home in Texas.

Born in Perth Amboy, Janie lived in the Middlesex County area and Pennsylvania before settling in the Houston, Texas area in 2009. She was a mother and a homemaker.

She is survived by her children, Karri Ostek and Caiden and Ariel Patrick; her parents, Kurt Ostek of Punta Gorda, FL and Kathleen Ostek of Johnstown, PA.

Funeral services will begin at 9:00 AM tomorrow from Zylka Funeral Home, 513 State Street, Perth Amboy, followed by a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial from Our Lady of Hungary Church, Perth Amboy. Interment will be in Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, Saddle Brook. The family will receive friends today from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 7:00 to 9:00 PM at the Funeral Home.

To send flowers or to leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.zylkafh.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 24, 2019
