Jason Elliot Genser
Perth Amboy - Mr. Jason Elliot Genser passed away at the age of 52 on May 1, 2019 in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. He was born on November 3, 1966 in Rahway, New Jersey, to the late Norman and Barbara Genser. He is survived by his brother Martin S. Genser, his sister-in-law Debbie and his niece Nicole. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Jason's name to Summit Speech School at www.summitspeech.org and are appreciated. Memorial Service on Sunday, May 19 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Ave, Carteret, (732) 541-5715.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 16, 2019