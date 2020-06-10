Jason Wasko



Old Bridge - Jason Wasko, 39 of Old Bridge, New Jersey passed on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Hackensack Medical Center in Old Bridge, New Jersey.



Born Monday, February 9, 1981 in Edison, New Jersey to Michael and Kathleen Wasko. The family would move to Woodbridge, New Jersey where Jason was raised. He would graduate from Woodbridge High school and work at the highest degree in maintenance, knowing the ins and outs of all trades.



Jason owned many different animals growing up which gave him an appreciation and love of all animals. He was a great musician, he taught himself to play the drums. His dad taught him to play guitar and he would go on to take lessons as well making him an awesome lead guitarist.



Jason is survived by his wife Carol Dente, his parents Michael and Kathleen Wasko, and by many aunts, uncles and cousins.



Jason will be missed by all who loved him.









