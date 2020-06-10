Jason Wasko
1981 - 2020
Jason Wasko

Old Bridge - Jason Wasko, 39 of Old Bridge, New Jersey passed on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Hackensack Medical Center in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

Born Monday, February 9, 1981 in Edison, New Jersey to Michael and Kathleen Wasko. The family would move to Woodbridge, New Jersey where Jason was raised. He would graduate from Woodbridge High school and work at the highest degree in maintenance, knowing the ins and outs of all trades.

Jason owned many different animals growing up which gave him an appreciation and love of all animals. He was a great musician, he taught himself to play the drums. His dad taught him to play guitar and he would go on to take lessons as well making him an awesome lead guitarist.

Jason is survived by his wife Carol Dente, his parents Michael and Kathleen Wasko, and by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Jason will be missed by all who loved him.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Michael Hegarty & John Vincent Scalia Home for Funerals & Cremation Service
3377 US Highway 9
Old Bridge, NJ 08857
(732) 679-4422
