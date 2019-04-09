Services
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
Piscataway - Jasper Lee Johnson, Jr. "Jake", 81, of Piscataway, died April 5, 2019, at home. Born in New Brunswick, NJ. A member of Bethel Church Of God IN Christ, New Brunswick. Formerly Owned and operated several gas stations, including Kilmer Friendly Service in Edison, NJ for Sunoco and Mobil. A former President of the Gasoline Retailers Association of NJ, Founder of the Dukes Social Club and a former Assistant Scout Master for the Boy Scouts of America, Troop #52, New Brunswick. Predeceased by parents, Jasper and Nellie Johnson and wife, Jean F. Johnson. Surviving are 2 children Jasper "Jay" Johnson, III and Wendy Johnson, 4 siblings, Edith King, Alma Thomas, Laurence Johnson, and Lydia Staton, 3 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives. Viewing is from 9:30am-11am, Friday, April 10, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens, 771 Somerset St., Somerset. Funeral Service will follow at 11 am. Burial at Franklin Memorial Park, No. Brunswick. Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 9, 2019
