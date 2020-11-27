Jay Allen Hornor



Princeton - Jay Allen Hornor, 95, passed away on November 25, 2020 at Brandywine Senior Living in Princeton, NJ. He was born in Trenton, NJ in 1925 and grew up near the family farm in Chesterfield, N.J. He graduated from Bordentown High and then served in the Army and Air Force. He is a World War II veteran who served overseas. After the military he graduated from Rider College with a degree in accounting. He had various accounting positions before retiring from Ford Motor in 1984. Jay was married for 49 years to his wife Eleanor Jean. They raised their family initially in Hamilton and Edison, NJ before settling in South Brunswick, NJ where he resided for 47 years.



During his life, Jay was an avid Detroit Tigers fan. He enjoyed bowling throughout his work career. After retiring, he and Eleanor traveled extensively to Europe, Mexico, many Caribbean islands and all around the US. In his later years, he enjoyed reading, gardening, watching the financial news, and visits from his family. He was a faithful member of St. Augustines Church in South Brunswick.



Jay is predeceased by his wife Eleanor Jean in 2006, parents Charles II and Lillian (Miller) Hornor, brother Charles Hornor III, and stepmother Frances Dewan. He is survived by his three children, Barbara (Larry) Skalko of South Brunswick, Richard Hornor of Princeton, and John (Karen) Hornor of Newark, DE, and his 6 grandchildren, Matthew (Christine) Skalko, Sarah (Tyler) Clark, Jill (Neil Wisner) Hornor, Emily Skalko, Brenda (Jon Bacci) Hornor and Timothy Skalko.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Monday, November 30, 2020 at St. Augustine of Canterbury Church, 45 Henderson Road, Kendall Park, NJ 08824. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Burial Park.



Arrangements are under the direction of M.J. Murphy Funeral Home, Monmouth Junction, NJ.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store