Crabiel Home for Funerals
170 North Main Street
Milltown, NJ 08850
(732) 828-1331
Service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Washington Cemetery
Deans Rhode Hall Road
South Brunswick, NJ
Jay Zabolinsky Obituary
Jay Zabolinsky

Edison - Jay Zabolinsky of Milford, Delaware, formerly of Edison, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on February 13, 2020. He was a veteran of the United States Army.

Jay retired after 40 years, from the Kilmer General Mail Facility. He enjoyed fishing and reading.

He was predeceased by his son Mark Zabolinsky (d. 2013) of Edison, his parents Lila and Hymie Zabolinsky of Highland Park, his brother and sister-in-law Joel and Sheila Sable of Long Island, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law Al and Shirley Goren of Montreal, CA

Jay is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years Rhona Zabolinsky of Milford, Delaware, daughter, Hope Zabolinsky of North Brunswick, his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Morty and Gloria Goren of Montreal, Canada, sister-in-law, Terrye Taffert Voegler of Vermont, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Graveside services will be held at Washington Cemetery, South Brunswick NJ, Jewish Independence Section, at 11 am on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Memorial contributions can be made to Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.

Arrangements are by The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N Main St-at Riva Avenue, Milltown, NJ. You may sign the online obituary "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
