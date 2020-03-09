Services
Costello-Koyen Funeral Home
399 Avenel Street at Minna Ave.
Avenel, NJ 07001
732-636-2275
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
8:45 AM
Costello-Koyen Funeral Home
399 Avenel Street at Minna Ave.
Avenel, NJ 07001
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Hrunka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean A. Hrunka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean A. Hrunka Obituary
Jean A. Hrunka

Port Reading - Jean A. Hrunka of the Port Reading section of Woodbridge Township passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at home. She was 82 years old.

Born in Jersey City; She resided in Port Reading for the past 57 years.

Mrs. Hrunka was a Communicant of St. Anthony's R.C. Church in Port Reading.

She is survived by her husband John J. Hrunka; her daughters Jean Concitis and Jo-Ann Hrunka; her sons John J. Hurnka and Robert Hrunka; a sister Faith Meyer; ten grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Funeral will take place Thursday, March 12, 2020 8:45 a.m. from Costello-Koyen Funeral Home (www.Costello-koyen.com) 399 Avenel Street, Avenel. a 9:30 a.m. Funeral Liturgy willtake place at St. Anthony's R.C. Church in Port Reading. Interment will be in St. Gertrude's Cemetery, Colonia.

Visiting hours will be Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -