Jean A. Hrunka
Port Reading - Jean A. Hrunka of the Port Reading section of Woodbridge Township passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at home. She was 82 years old.
Born in Jersey City; She resided in Port Reading for the past 57 years.
Mrs. Hrunka was a Communicant of St. Anthony's R.C. Church in Port Reading.
She is survived by her husband John J. Hrunka; her daughters Jean Concitis and Jo-Ann Hrunka; her sons John J. Hurnka and Robert Hrunka; a sister Faith Meyer; ten grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Funeral will take place Thursday, March 12, 2020 8:45 a.m. from Costello-Koyen Funeral Home (www.Costello-koyen.com) 399 Avenel Street, Avenel. a 9:30 a.m. Funeral Liturgy willtake place at St. Anthony's R.C. Church in Port Reading. Interment will be in St. Gertrude's Cemetery, Colonia.
Visiting hours will be Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020