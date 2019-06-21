|
Jean C. Micale
Monroe Township formerly of North Brunswick - Jean (Cooper) Micale died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at her home in Monroe Township surrounded by her loving family. She was 86.
Born in Ohio, she lived in North Brunswick for many years before moving to Monroe Township eight years ago. She was a graduate of Middlesex School of Nursing and worked as a registered nurse at Middlesex General Hospital, now Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, Francis E. Parker Memorial Home in New Brunswick and Franklin Convalescent Center in Franklin Park before her retirement.
She was a communicant of Sacred Heart R.C. Church in New Brunswick. She had been a volunteer at Sacred Heart School and was very involved with the school's PTA.
Mrs. Micale was a member and treasurer of the Tuesday Morning Bowling League at Carolier Lanes in North Brunswick. She had also volunteered her time with the Middlesex County Meals on Wheels Program.
Her husband Nicholas S. Micale died in 2010. She was also predeceased by her parents Charles Cooper and Margaret (Howell) Cowley and her twin brother Thomas Cooper. Surviving are four daughters - Jeannie Grogan of Edison, Dottie Kurtz and her husband Ron of Eatontown, Patti Brandli and her husband Tom of Farmingdale and Janet Wajda of North Brunswick; her sister Edie Payne and her husband Dick of California; eight grandchildren - Sean Grogan and his wife Oksana, Michael Grogan, Jennifer Hanson and her husband Eric, Andrew Kurtz, Thomas Brandli and his wife Carley, Chris Brandli, Stephanie Wajda and Amanda Wajda; five great grandchildren - Bella, Lilly, Lennon, Aubrey and Graden; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be 2 PM to 4 PM and 7 PM to 9 PM Monday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 9:15 AM Tuesday from Selover Funeral Home followed by a 10:00 AM Mass at Sacred Heart Church in New Brunswick. Burial will follow in St. Peters Cemetery in New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press on June 21, 2019