Jean "Norma" Chomiczewski
Waretown - Jean "Norma" (Borowski) Chomiczewski died peacefully at the age of 84 surrounded by family on December 24, 2019. She was born in NJ on June 24, 1935. Her husband Stanislav (Stanley) Chromiczewski predeceased her in 1993. Her family was her life's work, and she passed down many Polish traditions and recipes now enjoyed by her children and grandchildren. She was an avid lover of movies, theater, and enjoyed traveling with her friend Anthony in her later years.
She is survived by her three children: Alina Bertram, Richard Chomiczewski and wife Denise, Leon Chomiczewski and wife Melanie, 6 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 10am until 12 noon at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Route 9, Forked River, NJ. Private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to support Alzheimer's research.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019