Jean D. Natereli
Edison - Jean Dolores Natereli passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at JFK Hartwyck Hospice at Cedar Brook, Plainfield.
Born on March 7, 1932, in Milltown, she was a lifelong resident of Edison.
She worked at Rutgers University, from 1970-1996, starting in the Athletic Department and retiring from Food Science.
Jean loved gardening and caring for her house plants.
She is predeceased by her husband, Lewis Natereli, Jr. (d.1988), mother, Sophie Chuderski (d.2000), and her twin sister, Joan Little (d.2009).
She leaves behind her daughter, Lu Ann Buck and her husband, Richard, of Edison; two grandchildren, Taryn Latham, and Richard L. Buck and his wife, Rachael; four great-grandchildren that she adored, Andrew, Logan, Sophia and Richard.
She will be missed greatly by her dear friend and casino traveler, Ernest Moryan. As per her wishes, all services are private. She will be greatly missed…Love ya Mom
