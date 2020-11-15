1/1
Jean D. Natereli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean D. Natereli

Edison - Jean Dolores Natereli passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at JFK Hartwyck Hospice at Cedar Brook, Plainfield.

Born on March 7, 1932, in Milltown, she was a lifelong resident of Edison.

She worked at Rutgers University, from 1970-1996, starting in the Athletic Department and retiring from Food Science.

Jean loved gardening and caring for her house plants.

She is predeceased by her husband, Lewis Natereli, Jr. (d.1988), mother, Sophie Chuderski (d.2000), and her twin sister, Joan Little (d.2009).

She leaves behind her daughter, Lu Ann Buck and her husband, Richard, of Edison; two grandchildren, Taryn Latham, and Richard L. Buck and his wife, Rachael; four great-grandchildren that she adored, Andrew, Logan, Sophia and Richard.

She will be missed greatly by her dear friend and casino traveler, Ernest Moryan. As per her wishes, all services are private. She will be greatly missed…Love ya Mom

To send condolences please visit www.costello-runyon.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 15 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved