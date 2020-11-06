Jean Delores Pascale



West Windsor - Jean Delores Pascale , nee Giovannina(Jenny) Orlando, passed away at her home in West Windsor, New Jersey on Wednesday, November 4th.



Never has there been a mother more loving and devoted to her children and grandchildren. Right up to her last days, she remained interested in all that concerned them and never missed an opportunity to brag about each one. We will miss her cheerful phone calls, especially on our birthdays when she would call with a "singing telegram," a tradition she continued right up to her 101st year.



Her keen interest in the people and world around her kept her young at heart throughout her long life. She read the newspaper daily, saving articles of interest for family and friends. She loved singing, watching football (especially Notre Dame), playing bridge, traveling and square dancing with her husband Connie.



Born before women's suffrage, she took the right to vote seriously and diligently completed her ballot as soon as it arrived this year.



Always a woman of great faith, she loved the Mass and prayed the rosary daily. In her 95th year, she began studying Scripture and read from the Bible every night before bed.



The daughter of Italian immigrants, she took pride in her heritage and delighted in serving the amazing Italian meals she prepared to all who came to visit her. She met her future husband at the Festival of St. Rocco in her hometown of Raritan, NJ, while he was working at his family's sausage and pepper stand. They raised their children in Bridgewater, NJ and later moved to Denver, CO with the Johns-Manville Corporation, where they spent 15 years before returning to the East Coast for retirement.



Prior to marrying in 1947, she worked for the federal government in Manville, Newark and New York City. She often told of riding the train to work on Park Avenue wearing white gloves and high heels. Always gracious and beautiful, she remained stylish to the end.



She is predeceased by her husband, Carmello Connie Pascale; parents, Pasquale and Rose Orlando; sister, Emma; and brothers,Louis (Gino), Philip and Richard.



Her memory will survive in the hearts of her children, Connie M. Pascale, William R. Pascale (Donna), and Brenda Pascale Loury (Kirk); and her grandchildren, Andrew, Leilani, Lelia, and Michael Pascale; Christopher Maujean; Vincent and Daniel Pascale; and Nicholas, Thomas and Marisa Loury; 10 great grandchildren; and, many wonderful nieces, nephews and friends.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 9:30am on Friday, November 20, at the Immaculate Conception Church, 35 Mountain Ave., Somerville, NJ. followed by burial of her ashes at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Somerville









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store