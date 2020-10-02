Mrs. Jean E. Hembling



Mrs. Jean Hembling passed away on Monday September 28, 2020. She was 91 years old.



Mrs. Hembling was born in Irvington and worked for many years at Bristol Myers in Newark for over 30 years.



She was a member of United Methodist Church and a member of the Elizabeth Avenue Ladies Auxiliary.



Mrs. Hembling was pre deceased by her daughter Carol Hembling and siblings Grace Doughty and Norma Stacy.



She is survived by her niece Ruth Phillips of Somerset.



All services will be held privately.









