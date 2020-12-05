Jean E. String
Milltown - Jean E. String, of Milltown, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at home. She was 87. Born in New Brunswick, she lived in Milltown most of her life.
Jean volunteered for many years at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. She also was a member of the Milltown Seniors.
She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, playing cards and board games, especially Scrabble. She loved visiting family in Maine and New York State.
Jean is predeceased by her husband Joseph J. String (d. 1986), her parents Floyd and Margaret (Case) Hulse, her brother Robert Hulse, and her niece Dawn Frasier.
Surviving is her son and daughter-in-law Joseph R. and Dorene String of Flemington, her daughter and son-in-law Diane and Owen O'Brien of Old Bridge, her brother James Hulse of Ft. Lauderdale, Fl, her grandchildren Christopher String of Brooklyn and Rebecca String of Flemington, her nieces Melissa, Sue, Julie, Allison and their families, and her grandpuppy Molli.
Funeral Services will be Tuesday, December 8th, 10:00 am, at The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N Main St-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. Burial will follow at Van Liew Cemetery in North Brunswick. Friends and relatives may call on Monday, from 3:00 - 5:00 pm, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
