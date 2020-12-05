1/1
Jean E. String
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean E. String

Milltown - Jean E. String, of Milltown, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at home. She was 87. Born in New Brunswick, she lived in Milltown most of her life.

Jean volunteered for many years at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. She also was a member of the Milltown Seniors.

She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, playing cards and board games, especially Scrabble. She loved visiting family in Maine and New York State.

Jean is predeceased by her husband Joseph J. String (d. 1986), her parents Floyd and Margaret (Case) Hulse, her brother Robert Hulse, and her niece Dawn Frasier.

Surviving is her son and daughter-in-law Joseph R. and Dorene String of Flemington, her daughter and son-in-law Diane and Owen O'Brien of Old Bridge, her brother James Hulse of Ft. Lauderdale, Fl, her grandchildren Christopher String of Brooklyn and Rebecca String of Flemington, her nieces Melissa, Sue, Julie, Allison and their families, and her grandpuppy Molli.

Funeral Services will be Tuesday, December 8th, 10:00 am, at The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N Main St-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. Burial will follow at Van Liew Cemetery in North Brunswick. Friends and relatives may call on Monday, from 3:00 - 5:00 pm, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org. You may sign the online condolence "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
The Crabiel Home For Funerals
Send Flowers
DEC
8
Funeral service
10:00 AM
The Crabiel Home For Funerals
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Crabiel Home For Funerals
170 North Main Street
Milltown, NJ 08850
(732) 828-1331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Crabiel Home For Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved