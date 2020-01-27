|
|
Jean French
Edison - Jean French, 91, of Edison, passed away on January 26, 2020 in Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. She was born in New Brunswick on December 6, 1928. Jean resided in Edison for 75 year. She was a Sales Clerk at the Corbins Gift Shop in Highland Park. Jean loved being a mother, grandmother, and cooking for her family. She also enjoyed puzzles.
Jean was predeceased by her husband, Leonard French in 1988; two brothers, John and Donald Nusbaum; and a great-granddaughter, Kaylee.
She is survived by two daughters, Lynn Marino, and her husband, Thomas, of Edison; Lisa Wales, of Edison; six grandchildren: Toni Ann, and her husband, Richard, Thomas Jr., Matthew, Lauren, and her husband, John, Kelly, and Richard; three great grandchildren: Richard Jr., Travis, and Jonathan.
Visitation will be at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863, Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 pm. A funeral service will be at 11 am on Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Peters Cemetery in New Brunswick.
Donations in Jean's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020