Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean French
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean French


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean French Obituary
Jean French

Edison - Jean French, 91, of Edison, passed away on January 26, 2020 in Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. She was born in New Brunswick on December 6, 1928. Jean resided in Edison for 75 year. She was a Sales Clerk at the Corbins Gift Shop in Highland Park. Jean loved being a mother, grandmother, and cooking for her family. She also enjoyed puzzles.

Jean was predeceased by her husband, Leonard French in 1988; two brothers, John and Donald Nusbaum; and a great-granddaughter, Kaylee.

She is survived by two daughters, Lynn Marino, and her husband, Thomas, of Edison; Lisa Wales, of Edison; six grandchildren: Toni Ann, and her husband, Richard, Thomas Jr., Matthew, Lauren, and her husband, John, Kelly, and Richard; three great grandchildren: Richard Jr., Travis, and Jonathan.

Visitation will be at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863, Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 pm. A funeral service will be at 11 am on Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Peters Cemetery in New Brunswick.

Donations in Jean's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.

To send a message of condolence please visit our website at www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -