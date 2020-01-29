|
Jean Greasheimer
Edison - Jean Greasheimer passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Brighton Gardens of Edison. She was 88 years old.
Born in Woodbridge, she has resided in Edison for the past 63 years.
Mrs. Greasheimer was employed as a secretary with the Woodbridge Township Board of Education for 40 years before her retirement in 1994.
She was a lifelong active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Woodbridge, where she was a Sunday School teacher, belonged to the choir and White Church Guild and served as co-chair of the 350th anniversary committee.
Her husband, William G. Greasheimer, passed away on December 13, 2019.
She is survived by her brother, Donald Whitaker, of Woodbridge.
Funeral services will take place on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com), 44 Green Street at Barron Avenue, Woodbridge. Interment will follow in the First Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Woodbridge. Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects on Friday morning beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the First Presbyterian Church of Woodbridge Building and Grounds Fund, 600 Rahway Avenue, Woodbridge, NJ 07095 would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020