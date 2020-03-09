|
Jean Gregowicz
Fords - Jean Gregowicz, 82 of Fords passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Edison.
Born and raised in Perth Amboy, Jean resided there until 2001 when she settled in Fords. Jean received her Master of Nursing degree and was employed as a registered nurse for 50 years at Perth Amboy General Hospital; now known as Hackensack Meridian Health-Raritan Bay Medical Center until retiring. After retirement, Jean went on to become a professor of nursing at Middlesex County Community College from 2005 until 2019. She was a member of St. James R.C. Church in Woodbridge and prided herself as being a great nurse as well as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Jean was predeceased by her husband in 2012, Edward Gregowicz. Surviving are her children, Robert Gregowicz and his wife Nancy and Lisa Konopko. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Christie and Cassandra Gregowicz and Wendy and Charles Konopko as well as her brother, Robert Yuro.
Funeral services will begin at 10am on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge followed by a 10:30am mass of resurrection at St. James R.C. Church in Woodbridge. Cremation will be private at the request of the family.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm at the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020