Jean Helen Morris



Milltown - Jean Helen Morris, 89, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Parker in Monroe Township, NJ.



Mrs. Morris was born March 16, 1931 in New Brunswick, NJ to the late Ernest and Ethel Voorhees. Jean was raised in New Brunswick. In 1969, she relocated and settled in Milltown, where she became a lifelong resident.



Jean was an active member of the Milltown Seniors; she particularly enjoyed their trips to Atlantic City and loved traveling with her friends. She was an avid NY Rangers and Giants fan and enjoyed going to many games with her family. She also enjoyed going to many Broadway Musicals. Jean also enjoyed crocheting and knitting many afghans for her family, especially for all her grandkids. She loved spend time with her family, more specifically, she cherished hosting their large family parties. Jean was an incredible baker; everyone adored her famous apple pie and blueberry pie. She was also an amazing amateur family photographer, she loved to photograph every moment of her family. Jean was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend; she will be miss by so many.



She is survived by her children, William Morris and his wife Maureen, Peggy Scanlon, Cathy Beardsley and her husband Robert, Richard Morris and his wife Donna, Maryann Cavanagh and her husband Larry, Barbara Bur and Michael Morris and his wife Christine. She is also survived by her eighteen grandchildren, five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Mrs. Morris was preceded in death by her husband, William G. Morris III, her brother, Harry Voorhees and her son-in-law, Edward Scanlon.



Visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at the Gleason Funeral Home. Burial and committal service will follow at St. Peter Cemetery in New Brunswick.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Mrs. Jean Morris name to the Milltown Rescue Squad, Inc. P.O. Box 308, Milltown, NJ 08850.









