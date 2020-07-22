1/1
Jean Helen Morris
1931 - 2020
Jean Helen Morris

Milltown - Jean Helen Morris, 89, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Parker in Monroe Township, NJ.

Mrs. Morris was born March 16, 1931 in New Brunswick, NJ to the late Ernest and Ethel Voorhees. Jean was raised in New Brunswick. In 1969, she relocated and settled in Milltown, where she became a lifelong resident.

Jean was an active member of the Milltown Seniors; she particularly enjoyed their trips to Atlantic City and loved traveling with her friends. She was an avid NY Rangers and Giants fan and enjoyed going to many games with her family. She also enjoyed going to many Broadway Musicals. Jean also enjoyed crocheting and knitting many afghans for her family, especially for all her grandkids. She loved spend time with her family, more specifically, she cherished hosting their large family parties. Jean was an incredible baker; everyone adored her famous apple pie and blueberry pie. She was also an amazing amateur family photographer, she loved to photograph every moment of her family. Jean was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend; she will be miss by so many.

She is survived by her children, William Morris and his wife Maureen, Peggy Scanlon, Cathy Beardsley and her husband Robert, Richard Morris and his wife Donna, Maryann Cavanagh and her husband Larry, Barbara Bur and Michael Morris and his wife Christine. She is also survived by her eighteen grandchildren, five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Morris was preceded in death by her husband, William G. Morris III, her brother, Harry Voorhees and her son-in-law, Edward Scanlon.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at the Gleason Funeral Home. Burial and committal service will follow at St. Peter Cemetery in New Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Mrs. Jean Morris name to the Milltown Rescue Squad, Inc. P.O. Box 308, Milltown, NJ 08850.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Gleason Funeral Home
JUL
25
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Gleason Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Gleason Funeral Home
1360 Hamilton St.
Somerset, NJ 08873
(732) 545-0700
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
July 23, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Colleen Ortiz
July 23, 2020
remembering Jean from when we lived on CODWISE AVE (now known as Joyce Kilmer Ave.) in New Brunswick- loved her smile. First met her through her mother.
MaryAnn MACDONALD
Friend
July 23, 2020
Our sincerest condolences , our thoughts and prayers go out to your entire family . God bless her soul and god bless the everyone at this time .
michael kraemer
Friend
