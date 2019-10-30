Services
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean K. Jackson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean K. Jackson Obituary
Jean K. Jackson

Somerset - Jean K. Jackson, 80, of Somerset, died October 16, 2019 at Kindred Hospital, Dover, NJ. Born in Salem, NJ. Predeceased by her husband, Stewart, 2017, 2 sons, Larry West and William Kelly and 2 siblings. Surviving are a daughter, Regina Fitzgerald and 4 grandchildren. Funeral Service is 12pm, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford St., New Brunswick. Viewing is from 10am, until the time of Service.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -