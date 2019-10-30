|
|
Jean K. Jackson
Somerset - Jean K. Jackson, 80, of Somerset, died October 16, 2019 at Kindred Hospital, Dover, NJ. Born in Salem, NJ. Predeceased by her husband, Stewart, 2017, 2 sons, Larry West and William Kelly and 2 siblings. Surviving are a daughter, Regina Fitzgerald and 4 grandchildren. Funeral Service is 12pm, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford St., New Brunswick. Viewing is from 10am, until the time of Service.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019