Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home - Manville
205 South Main Street
Manville, NJ 08835
(908)725-1763
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home - Manville
205 South Main Street
Manville, NJ 08835
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
8:00 AM - 8:30 AM
Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home - Manville
205 South Main Street
Manville, NJ 08835
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
8:30 AM
Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home - Manville
205 South Main Street
Manville, NJ 08835
Liturgy
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:00 AM
Christ the Redeemer Parish (Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church)
98 South 2nd Avenue
Manville, NJ
Jean M. Barney

Jean M. Barney Obituary
Jean M. Barney

Manville - Jean is survived by two loving daughters, Jean Mazalewski and her spouse James of Hopatcong and Karen Bove and her spouse Victor of Raritan; two cherished grandchildren, Christopher and Tyler Bove. She will also be deeply missed by her siblings; Dolores Dalla Verde, Joseph Swiontek, Josephine Thieman and sister-in-law, Jean Jones.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing at Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835 on Sunday, February 9 from 5-8 p.m. and on Monday, February 10, from 8-8:30 a.m.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 beginning 8:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a 9:00 a.m. funeral liturgy at Christ the Redeemer Parish (Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church) in Manville. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hillsborough. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jean's name to Christ the Redeemer Parish (Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church), 98 South 2nd Avenue, Manville, NJ 08835 or to GiGi's Playhouse Hillsborough, 45 Amwell Road, Suite H, Hillsborough, NJ 08844. To send condolences to the family or sign an online guest book, please visit www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
