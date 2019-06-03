Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary of the Lake Church
Lakewood, NJ
Burial
Following Services
St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery,
Lakewood, NJ
Jean Marie Canning

Las Vegas - Jean Marie Canning, age 83 of Las Vegas, NV, passed away on May 24, 2019 at her home. She was born in NY, raised in North Plainfield, and retired to Manchester before moving to Las Vegas. She graduated High School from North Plainfield, received her bachelor's degree in English from Northwestern University, and her master's degree from Seton Hall. In High School, she was a member of a group called the "Rugged Dozen" and they toured Europe. She taught English at Summit High School from 1964-1971 and taught at Summit Middle School from 1971-1998, where she served as the Department Chairman. Jean loved the Theatre and frequently made trips into NY to see the shows. She further instilled a love of the arts in her students. Jean was a very loyal friend. She is survived by her brother Everett J. Canning, Jr. and her sister Nancy Helms. The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 2-4pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Rd., Brick, NJ 08723. A Catholic Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Lake Church, Lakewood on Thursday, June 6, 2019, 10:30am. Burial will follow at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, Lakewood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Covenant House, 461 8th Ave., New York, NY 10001or to Best Friend Animal Sanctuary at 5001 Angel Canyon Rd., Kanab, UT 84741. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.weatherheadyoung.com
Published in Courier News & Asbury Park Press on June 3, 2019
