Jean Pysno
Sayreville - Jean Pysno, age 95, of Sayreville, passed away peacefully at RBMC, Old Bridge on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Born in Sayreville, she was a lifelong resident of the Borough. Before her retirement, Jean was employed as a seamstress by Brodsky and Son, South River.
Jean is predeceased by her siblings John Pysno, Chester Pysno, Frank Pysno, Alfred Pysno, Rose Kaczmarek and Bernice Kuczynski. She is survived by her loving brother Edward Pysno and three generations of her beloved nieces and nephews.
All services are private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings under the direction of the Maliszewski Memorial Home, 121 Main St. Sayreville, NJ 08872. Burial to follow at St. Stans Cemetery.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020