Jean Rosen Rubenstein
Highland Park - Jean Rosen Rubenstein passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick. She was born in the Bronx, NY and lived most of her life in the Highland Park, NJ area while also spending time in Boca Raton, FL.
Jean earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education from the University of Michigan where she was an active member of the Sigma Alpha Iota International Music Fraternity. She then began her decades-long career as a 5th grade teacher at Washington Elementary School in Edison, continually giving back to the community with passion. After retiring, Jean continued as a substitute teacher with the Edison School District for many years, inspiring students from grades K-12 in every subject. In addition to teaching, Jean served as a member of the National Education Association, the New Jersey Education Association, the Middlesex County Education Association, and the Edison Township Education Association. She also volunteered at several local hospitals.
When she wasn't teaching, Jean enjoyed cooking, knitting, playing piano, and spending as much time as possible in the sun. She had a vast and generous talent for entertaining.
Jean was a longtime member of Highland Park Conservative Temple-Congregation Anshe Emeth and the temple's Sisterhood.
Predeceased by her parents David and Clara (Popik) Kimel, her siblings, and her husbands Harold Rosen and Robert Rubenstein, Jean is survived by her loving daughters Paula (Rosen) Schiff and Judy (Rosen) Kalan, their husbands Bob Schiff and Dr. Gary Kalan, her cherished grandchildren Jackie Kalan and Geoffrey Kalan and his wife Dr. Leslie Andriani, and her step-son Elihu Rubenstein.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 9th, at 12 pm at the Highland Park Conservative Temple, at the corner of South Third Avenue and Benner Street, Highland Park, NJ. Interment to follow at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Woodbridge, (Iselin Section), NJ. The family will sit shiva at Jean's home in New Brunswick on Thursday, May 9th from 3-8pm and Friday, May 10th from 11-4pm.
She will be missed and remembered always, and her family and friends will carry on her legacy of generosity.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Macular Degeneration Foundation or The Lighthouse Guild in Jean's memory.
Arrangements are in the care of the Crabiel Parkwest Funeral Chapel, 239 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 9, 2019