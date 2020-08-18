1/
Jean S. Belowich
Jean S. Belowich

Formerly of Metuchen - Jean Belowich, 92, of Edison died Monday, August 17, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA to Dora and Manny Salasin, she had been a resident of Metuchen from 1957-2015 where she raised her family with her late husband Jack. They were the owners of Seldow's Stationery from 1965-2002.

Jean had a career in Real Estate as a Broker/Sales Professional as well as working in the office of Seldow's. She was a member of the Metuchen Lioness Club as well as a Nine-Holer at the Metuchen Golf and Country Club.

Jean was predeceased by her husband Jack in 2015. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Howard and Sandie Salasin, daughter and husband Nancy and Pablo Negron of Albany, NY, and two sons , David and wife Doreen of Edison and Gary and wife Julie of Waban, MA. She is survived by seven grandchildren, Shaina (Andres), Dara, Lauren, Daniel (Gerri), Joshua (Kaitlin), Emily and Aaron as well as many nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID restrictions, services will be private. You are asked to remember her in silent prayer. Interment will take place at Beth Israel Cemetery in Woodbridge on Wednesday, August 19.




Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
