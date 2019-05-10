|
|
Jean Tackach
Metuchen - Jean Tackach, 88, of Metuchen, passed peacefully, on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Roosevelt Care Center in Edison.
Born in South Amboy, she had resided in Metuchen, since 1958.
She retired in 2000, after over 26 years as a cafeteria aid, at Metuchen High School.
She was a communicant of St. Francis Cathedral, Metuchen.
Jean was predeceased by her beloved husband, Edward, who died in 1975.
She leaves behind her two beloved sons, Steven, and his wife Renee, of Hillsborough and Edward, and his wife Ellen, of Metuchen, and her four dear grandchildren; Matthew, Zachary, Edward and Christine.
Visitation will be on Monday, May 13, 2019, from 4 pm to 8 pm, at the Flynn and Son / Koyen Funeral Home, 319 Amboy Ave. Metuchen, NJ 08840.
Funeral services will begin on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 9:45 a.m. from the Flynn and Son/Koyen Funeral Home, followed by a 10:15 a.m. Funeral Liturgy at St. Francis Cathedral, Metuchen. Interment will follow in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory, to the .
For directions, or to send condolences, visit flynnfuneral.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 10, 2019