Jean Violet Cicchetti
Edison - Jean Violet Cicchetti passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home, Edison. She was 93.
Born in England, she resided in East Brunswick for 27 years after moving from Jersey City.
Prior to retiring, she was a clerical worker at Christ Hospital in Jersey City for 5 years.
Jean was predeceased by her husband of 15 years, Bernard (1966) and grandsons, Vincent and Daniel.
Surviving are her daughter, Ellen Gieser and her husband, John, of East Brunswick; sons, Peter and his wife, Jacqueline, of Ephrata, PA; Paul and his wife, Deborah, of Pepperell, MA; grandchildren Dana, Brian, Bernard, Nicholas and Michael, and her sister, Betty Ward.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 10:00 AM, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.
Friends and family may visit on Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at the funeral home. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com
.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Memorial & Honor Program, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105 (www.stjude.org
)