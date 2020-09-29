1/
Jean Violet Cicchetti
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Violet Cicchetti

Edison - Jean Violet Cicchetti passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home, Edison. She was 93.

Born in England, she resided in East Brunswick for 27 years after moving from Jersey City.

Prior to retiring, she was a clerical worker at Christ Hospital in Jersey City for 5 years.

Jean was predeceased by her husband of 15 years, Bernard (1966) and grandsons, Vincent and Daniel.

Surviving are her daughter, Ellen Gieser and her husband, John, of East Brunswick; sons, Peter and his wife, Jacqueline, of Ephrata, PA; Paul and his wife, Deborah, of Pepperell, MA; grandchildren Dana, Brian, Bernard, Nicholas and Michael, and her sister, Betty Ward.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 10:00 AM, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

Friends and family may visit on Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at the funeral home. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial & Honor Program, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105 (www.stjude.org)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved