Services
M.J. Murphy Funeral Home
616 Ridge Road
Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852
(732) 329-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Zahodnick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Zahodnick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Zahodnick Obituary
Jean Zahodnick

Monmouth Junction - Jean Zahodnick, 95, of Monmouth Junction fell asleep in the Lord at St. Peter's Hospital on September 20, 2019.

She was predeceased by her husband, John Zahodnick. Surviving are her son, John D. Zahodnick of Manville, NJ; her daughter Eileen Cox, of Warrenton, VA; and her grandsons Kevin R. O'Connor and Michael B. O' Connor.

Visitation will be from 8-9:30AM on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at M.J. Murphy Funeral Home, 616 Ridge Road at New Road, Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10AM at St. Augustine of Canterbury Church, 45 Henderson Road, Kendall Park, NJ 08824. Concluding services will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Outreach Ministry of St. Augustine's of Canterbury Church.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now