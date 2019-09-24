|
|
Jean Zahodnick
Monmouth Junction - Jean Zahodnick, 95, of Monmouth Junction fell asleep in the Lord at St. Peter's Hospital on September 20, 2019.
She was predeceased by her husband, John Zahodnick. Surviving are her son, John D. Zahodnick of Manville, NJ; her daughter Eileen Cox, of Warrenton, VA; and her grandsons Kevin R. O'Connor and Michael B. O' Connor.
Visitation will be from 8-9:30AM on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at M.J. Murphy Funeral Home, 616 Ridge Road at New Road, Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10AM at St. Augustine of Canterbury Church, 45 Henderson Road, Kendall Park, NJ 08824. Concluding services will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Outreach Ministry of St. Augustine's of Canterbury Church.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 24, 2019