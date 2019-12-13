Services
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
(908) 561-8000
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Bivona
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Bivona

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanette Bivona Obituary
Jeanette Bivona

Middlesex - Jeanette Bivona, 65, passed away peacefully on Thursday December 12, 2019 at her home in Middlesex.

Born in Plainfield, Jeanette was raised in South Plainfield and lived in Piscataway before settling to Middlesex where she has resided for the last 32 years.

Jeanette always enjoyed cooking and baking, especially for the people she loved. Her love was unconditional and everyone was always welcome in her home to visit and chat over a meal, a cup of coffee or a Captain and Coke. She had the extraordinary talent to design amazing floral arrangements and incredible custom painted furniture. She loved to decorate, especially for the holidays and had a natural ability to make things beautiful and special. Jeanette always put everyone before herself and worked hard to give her children a beautiful life and everything they ever needed. She also enjoyed being Nana and took every opportunity to love, hug and spoil her grandbabies. She will be missed by so many, but she is finally reunited with her Anthony.

Daughter of the late John DeVico and Bessie (nee Adam) DeVico; Jeanette was also predeceased by her loving husband, Anthony S. Bivona, and her sister, Madeline Penyak.

She is survived by her daughters, Heather Glovich and her husband Alex of Freehold, Nicole Medina and her husband Michael of South Plainfield, Stephanie Mota and her husband Steven of Middlesex; her step-son, Christian Bivona and his wife Laurelaine of New Brunswick; her sister, Heather Staats and her husband William of South Plainfield; her brothers, Frank DeVico and his wife Patricia of Middlesex, John DeVico and his wife Linda of Nebraska and Alexander DeVico of New York and her seven grandchildren, Joseph, Jackie, Bridget, Ray, Eli, Bella, and Kayla. Also surviving are numerous extended relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Monday December 16, 2019, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the McCriskin-Gustafson Home For Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Ave. South Plainfield, NJ 07080

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the funeral home.

For additional information please visit www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -