Jeanette Bivona
Middlesex - Jeanette Bivona, 65, passed away peacefully on Thursday December 12, 2019 at her home in Middlesex.
Born in Plainfield, Jeanette was raised in South Plainfield and lived in Piscataway before settling to Middlesex where she has resided for the last 32 years.
Jeanette always enjoyed cooking and baking, especially for the people she loved. Her love was unconditional and everyone was always welcome in her home to visit and chat over a meal, a cup of coffee or a Captain and Coke. She had the extraordinary talent to design amazing floral arrangements and incredible custom painted furniture. She loved to decorate, especially for the holidays and had a natural ability to make things beautiful and special. Jeanette always put everyone before herself and worked hard to give her children a beautiful life and everything they ever needed. She also enjoyed being Nana and took every opportunity to love, hug and spoil her grandbabies. She will be missed by so many, but she is finally reunited with her Anthony.
Daughter of the late John DeVico and Bessie (nee Adam) DeVico; Jeanette was also predeceased by her loving husband, Anthony S. Bivona, and her sister, Madeline Penyak.
She is survived by her daughters, Heather Glovich and her husband Alex of Freehold, Nicole Medina and her husband Michael of South Plainfield, Stephanie Mota and her husband Steven of Middlesex; her step-son, Christian Bivona and his wife Laurelaine of New Brunswick; her sister, Heather Staats and her husband William of South Plainfield; her brothers, Frank DeVico and his wife Patricia of Middlesex, John DeVico and his wife Linda of Nebraska and Alexander DeVico of New York and her seven grandchildren, Joseph, Jackie, Bridget, Ray, Eli, Bella, and Kayla. Also surviving are numerous extended relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held Monday December 16, 2019, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the McCriskin-Gustafson Home For Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Ave. South Plainfield, NJ 07080
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the funeral home.
Published in Courier News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019