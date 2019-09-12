|
|
Jeanette J. Lesinski
Bridgewater - Jeanette J. Lesinski, died peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of the late Paul and Mildred Strani, Jeanette was born in Plainfield and lived most of her life in Bridgewater. Jeanette retired in 2003 from Johnson and Johnson in Skillman as an administrative assistant. Jeanette was a communicant of Christ the Redeemer Parish in Manville. She enjoyed spending time doing genealogy research, spending time with her family and grandchildren and yearly trips to Walt Disney World. Jeanette will be sadly missed by her beloved husband of 55 years, Thomas H. Lesinski, Sr.; son, Thomas H. Lesinski, Jr. and wife, Emily of Middlesex; daughter, Laura Kasica and husband, Edward of Bridgewater; grandchildren, Julia, Nicholas, William, Margaret, Eileen; siblings, Paul Strani of Bridgewater, Robert Strani and wife, Debbie of South Plainfield and Laura Tuma and husband, Richard of Milltown. Visiting hours will be held from 4-8 PM on Monday, September 16, 2019, at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. Prayers will be said 8 AM on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the funeral home followed by a 9 AM mass at Christ the Redeemer Parish (Christ the King Church) followed by burial at St. Bernard's Cemetery in Bridgewater, NJ.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 12, 2019