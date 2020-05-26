|
Jeanette (Jeanne) (Klinger) Lennox
Pemberton - Jeanette (Jeanne) Lennox (Klinger) 72, previously of Moorestown, NJ soul mate of Carl Lennox, passed away peacefully on May 25 at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mt Holly, NJ. Jeanette was the first born to Eleanor (Powell) and William Klinger in Camden, NJ. She is predeceased by her brothers Allen, Paul and William (Bill). Jeanne was the loving mother of John (Lynn) Lennox of Moorestown, and Jeanine (Michael) Reilly of Hillsborough, grandmother to Keith Lennox, Christopher, Michael, Elizabeth and Brian Reilly, loving sister to Janice (Chris) Moore of Media, Pa., sister in law to Kathy Klinger of Deptford and Sharon Klinger of Glassboro, NJ. Jeanne was a lifetime member of Grace Episcopal Church in Merchantville and former President and Secretary of the ECW, a choir mom, and Vestry member. She attended Bible study at the First Presbyterian Church in Moorestown and coached girls' softball for many years in Moorestown.
Jeanne was a wonderful homemaker, and wife for 53 years. She loved her home and decorating for the holidays. She enjoyed shopping, baking and most of all being surrounded by family. Jeanne was loving and giving and will missed tremendously by all who knew her.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services will be private under the direction of Hillsborough Funeral Home, 796 Route 206, Hillsborough, NJ. To send condolences to the family, please visit, www.hillsboroughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News from May 26 to May 27, 2020