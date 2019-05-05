|
|
Jeanette M. Stanchi
Monroe Township, NJ - Jeanette M. Stanchi, 90, died on Thursday April 25, 2019 at her home in Monroe Township, NJ. Jeanette was born in New York City and resided in Greenwich Village, Brooklyn, Tenafly, and South Mantoloking before moving to Monroe Township, NJ. Jeanette was a graduate of NYU and received her Bachelor's Degree in Business; she was employed by Kohl and Madden Printing Ink Company, enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.
Jeanette was very outgoing and participated in The Red Hat Club, the Yiddish Club, the Italian American Club, the Senior Social Club, four different book clubs, as she loved to read, water aerobics, Bingo, Canasta Club and could sometimes be found playing a slot machine at Atlantic City or Las Vegas with her good friend Josephine
Jeanette is preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Stanchi, Jr., her son-in-law, Henry DeBus and her siblings; Camille, Elizabeth, Anne, Josephine and Sebastian.
Jeanette is survived by her three children; Margaret Stanchi, Edward Stanchi and his wife Maria, Kathryn Stanchi and her husband Frank, four grandchildren; Edward DeBus and his wife Rebecca, Kaitlyn Lupo and her husband Paul, Paolo Stanchi and Gianluca Stanchi, four great grandchildren; Natalye DeBus, Kylee DeBus, Gianna Lupo, and Sofia Lupo.
Visitation will be 3-5pm and 7-9pm on Tuesday May 7, 2019 at the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home, Inc. - 205 Rhode Hall Rd., Monroe Twp., NJ 08831. Funeral services will begin at 9:15am on Wednesday May 8, 2019 from the funeral home. A funeral liturgy will be 10am on Wednesday at St. James the Less RC Church - 36 Lincoln Ave - Jamesburg, NJ followed by Entombment in Holy Cross Mausoleum - North Arlington
Published in Home News Tribune on May 5, 2019