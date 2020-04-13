|
|
Jeanette Marie O'Rourke
Hillsborough - Jeanette Marie O'Rourke, age 82, died on Saturday April 11, 2020 at home with family by her side. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on January 22, 1938 to her loving parents the late Marie (Cervenka) and August Koerber. On September 15, 1956 Jeanette married the love of her life Henry "Harry" A. O'Rourke. Jeanette spent the early part of her married life living on military bases. She eventually would settle down in Manville NJ. She moved to Hillsborough, NJ in 1990 and was a resident there for 30 years. Jeanette worked for many years as a Senior Executive Assistant at Ortho Diagnostics Raritan, NJ. She loved to read and was very good at completing crossword puzzles. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Jeanette is survived by her three children, Kevin O'Rourke of Alameda, Ca, Brian O'Rourke (wife Dina) Lower Nazareth, Pa and Eileen Rogalski (husband Nicholas) Pohatcong, NJ. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren Daniel, Melissa, Steven, Kyle, Colin and great-grandchildren Sofia, Alex and Madison.
Jeanette was predeceased by her parents, husband Henry "Harry" A. O'Rourke July 10, 2002 and her sister Barbara Pinetti.
Due to our current gathering restrictions in the state no services will be taking place at this time. A Memorial Service honoring the life of Jeanette will take place at a later date when restrictions are rescinded.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Somerville Funeral Home 10 West End Avenue Somerville, NJ 908-725-2079.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020